Originally signed from Brisbane Roar back in 2016, Acton has proven himself a capable goalkeeper at A-League level but has had to be patient at the Big V as Laurence Thomas' understudy, making only 14 appearances for the club.

Thomas is now in Denmark and performing capably for Danish Superliga club SønderjyskE which leaves Acton free-reign as Victory stopper and coach Grant Brebner says he has shown he's ready for the responsibility.

“We’re extremely pleased to have re-signed Matt for a further three years, he understands the culture, standards and expectations that come when you walk through the doors at Melbourne Victory,” Brebner said.

“Matt is extremely professional in the way he approaches his preparation and performance, and he’s a wonderful person to have around the dressing room.

“Last season demonstrated Matt’s commitment, he worked through his rehabilitation, got back on the training track and was ready to step up and take the gloves for the last five games of the season. It’s a true sign of Matt’s character and commitment to our club.”

The former Young Socceroo says the club has always shown faith in him since a tough injury spell after joining them and wants to repay Victory, who currently don't have another goalkeeper among the 10 players currently listed for next season.

“It’s very exciting to recommit with the club for a further three years. To pull on the gloves for Victory is extremely rewarding and gives me great pride,” Acton said.

“The support the club has shown me, from the moment I walked in the doors back in 2016 but especially when I hurt my shoulder, has been fantastic. Everyone stood by me and have shown a lot of faith in me to get back to my best.

“Every time I get the opportunity to run out in front of our members and fans, it gives me a great buzz. If we put in the hard work, hopefully we can bring success back to the club over the next three years. That is something I am really focused on.”