Costanzo joined Adelaide at the beginning of this season after scoring 14 goals in 18 games for SA NPL club Croydon Kings.

He is the son of Adelaide United and NSL great Angelo Costanzo, who coached him at Croydon.

But the attacker found appearances hard to come by in the United team, leading to his departure at the end of his one-year contract.

Director of Football Bruce Djite, said: “We have mutually agreed to terminate Domenic’s contract for him to pursue another opportunity.



“Domenic has improved a lot as a player, but found first-team opportunities difficult to come by with the competition for places in our attacking positions extremely high.



“We believe it is best for both parties to part ways so Domenic can explore playing regular football and continue his development.”

