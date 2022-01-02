The announcement came when Adelaide United head coach Carl Veart was questioned about Halloran's future availability after the Reds player was marked as "unavailable" for Adelaide United's 4-0 win against Wellington Phoenix in Round 7 of the A-League.

Ben Halloran departure

The Adelaide United winger has been confirmed to have departed the club.

Halloran is said to be headed to the K-League.

His departure further complicates Adelaide United's current player availability issues.

Veart confirmed that the winger had departed the club:

"Ben Halloran wasn't ... he is moving on.

"He's got himself a move to Korea so he'll move to Korea effective immediately so we'll wish Ben all the best.

"He's got a great offer on the table, something that he couldn't resist so we wish him all the best.

"That's something that as a club, we ask a lot from the players and when they've got opportunities like these, we wish them all the best and hopefully he has some success over there."

This will not be Halloran's first venture abroad. The 30 year old played departed the A-League ahead of the 2013-14 season and headed to Germany where he played for Bundesliga 2 sides Fortuna Düsseldorf and Heidenheim before moving to the J-League with V-Varen Nagasaki in 2018.

He returned to Australia for three and a half seasons with Adelaide United, with whom he played 88 times, scoring 21 goals in all competitions. During his time with the Reds he also won the FFA Cup twice.

Tonight @AdelaideUnited coach Carl Veart announced Ben Halloran will depart the @IsuzuUTE A-League club effectively immediately to join a club in South Korea 🇰🇷#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/yR21rDOLto — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) January 1, 2022

His departure comes at an inopportune time for Adelaide, as the A-League team is already facing a player shortage due to departures, injuries and COVID-19. Veart also specified during the press conference that he would be required to play a young side in the Reds upcoming mid-week FFA Cup Quarter-Final against Melbourne Victory.

While Halloran's K-League is said to be finalized, with the club in question yet to be confirmed. FTBL will keep you updated when further information becomes available.

