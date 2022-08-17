Yull, 17, jetted to the UK last month on an initial two-week trial with the Blues Academy set-up, which the Premier League extended to a month after the youngster made an instant impression.

Cruel for Yull as Reds thwart London giants

English powerhouse Chelsea have been rebuffed by Adelaide United after bidding for young gun Jonny Yull.

Yull impressed during a one-month long stay in west London but a fee could not be agreed.

The emerging playmaker is also attracting interest from fellow EPL academy set-ups at Arsenal and Brighton.

The rookie - who has two years remaining on his Reds contract - returned home in early August after appearing for both Chelsea’s U-18s at a pre-season training camp in Spain and their U-21s.

He was hopeful of a potential return to Chelsea’s Cobham training complex to begin a long dreamed of European odyssey.

However, Chelsea baulked at Adelaide’s valuation of the creative and evasive kid who stood out in last week’s U-20s national team talent identification camp in Canberra.

Currently on the radar of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, Yull may get another bite at the cherry in the not too distant future.

He made three appearances in Chelsea colours during his short stay, lining up against Bromley, Bournemouth and Coventry City.

Having made his A-League Men's debut at just 15, UK-born Yull has two senior appearances under his belt but was unable to build on that last season with senior minutes eluding him.

He is expected to push strongly for a return to the Reds’ senior squad in the new season.