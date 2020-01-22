In a video on Twitter to address their squad situation following the departure of Carlo Armiento, Daniel Marguš and Vince Lia, Djite said Adelaide were well involved in negotiations with players.

"There's also a number of players that want to come to the club for the first time, or want to return to the club," said Djite.

"I've been contacted by a couple of players and agents about potential recruits for us.

"Whether they come in the January window, I'd like to bring in one in the January window if I'm honest.

"We are still in that process, but apart from that, it's great to see so much talent wanting to be a part of this fantastic football club."

Western Sydney Wanderers player Tarek Elrich is coming to the end of his contract following a tumultuous season, while Adelaide's 2015/16 grand final hero Bruce Kamau is also off contract.

It was also confirmed by the club that United's Chinese recruit, 21-year old Yongbin Chen played the first half of a third team match. He then took the flag as linesman for the second half of the game.

It's raised further questions over the visa player's potential and role at the club. Many Reds fans have previously questioned the decision to sign the player from Chairman Piet Van Der Pol's sister club, Qingdao Red Lions.