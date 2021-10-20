Adelaide United faced State League 1 side Para Hills Knights at the Knights' stadium The Paddocks. The visitors won the encounter by a scoreline of 2-1.

Due to the preseason game's proximity to United's Sunday night FFA Cup Round of 16 match, Adelaide fielded a team made up of a mixture of substitutes, senior players who had not played two days prior and a number of Adelaide United academy players.

Adelaide Starting XI and substitutions: 33.Ochsenham (gk); 44.Mollas, 4.Ansell, 22.Jakobsen, 45.McNamara (Lynch 20’, Vidmar 77’); 28.Juande (Irankunda 53’), 18.Caletti (Kikianis 77’), 55. Alagich; 37.Yull, 17.Toure (Bovalina 67’), 19.Dukuly

United were first to find the back of the net, scoring 29 minutes into the first half. Ethan Alagich, the son of former Adelaide United player Richie Alagich, passed the ball to Yaya Dukuly. The 18 year old's follow up shot found the far corner to make it 1-0 for United.

Spectators needed to wait until the second half to see the second goal of the game. Scholarship player Mohamed Toure ran up the wing and crossed the ball to Nestor Irankunda in the 62' minute. The 15-year-old fellow scholarship player was able to get it past Knight's goalkeeper Jordan Findlay into the net.

The Knights were able to get a goal three minutes later to make it 2-1. The match was a particularly positive one for Adelaide players Joe Caletti, Jonny Yull and Ethan Alagich.

This is Adelaide United's second win this week, after their FFA Cup Round of 16 win against cross-town opponents Adelaide Olympic. That FFA Cup win saw United break the Australian National Cup winning record of 11 consecutive victories previously held by Brisbane City FC.

Adelaide United open their A-League Men's season on Saturday, November 20, 2021 against Perth Glory. Their first six round schedule can be found using this link.