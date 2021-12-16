Ansell's absence is due to a ruptured Achilles tendon which the defender injured last Friday during training. The injury was the reason for his absence during the club's A-League Men's Round 4 match against Melbourne Victory this past weekend.

Adelaide United now confirm that Ansell will likely miss the remainder of this 2021-22 season, after having undergone a successful surgery to repair the ruptured tendon. Speaking about the injury, the club's doctor, Dr. James Ilic stated:

“After assessing Nick’s injury and consultation with a specialist, it was clear that his Achilles tendon ruptured.

“We discussed the varying courses of action and decided surgery was the best option to have Nick recover as effectively and quickly as possible.”

Post-operative recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture is lengthy, ranging for six to nine months. Socceroo Danny Vukovic suffered a ruptured Achilles in July of 2019 and was absent from the field for nearly a year, in part due to COVID affecting his club's regular season.

With the current A-League Men's 2021-22 campaign schedule finishing in late April-early May and the Grand Final scheduled in late May, it is unlikely that Ansell will return to the field this season.

Ansell had joined Adelaide United on a one season contract ahead of this 2021-22 campaign, having played with Melbourne Victory last season. He had featured three times for the Reds, twice in the A-League Men's and once in the FFA Cup.

Adelaide United are scheduled to meet Western United this Friday, December 17 at AAMI Park in Round 5.

