Melbourne Victory will take on Central Coast Mariners in the 2021 FFA Cup final. The victor of this contest will not just win the Cup, but also a play-off position in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

2021 FFA Cup Final

Melbourne Victory will face Central Coast Mariners in the FFA Cup final.

Victory have won the Cup in 2015, it would be a maiden Mariners win.

This year's winners will also get a 2022 AFC Champions League play-off position.

For the first time in the history of the FFA Cup, the winners not only win Australia's largest knockout men's football trophy, but also a slot in the 2022 AFC Champions League play-offs. Prior to this year's tournament that slot was awarded to the third ranked Australian A-League team.

The change was announced by the-then Football Federation Australia in November 30, 2020.

As both Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners meet the AFC's club licensing requirements to compete in the AFC Champions League, the winner will be Australia's third club to compete in the AFC's top club competition of 2022 alongside Melbourne City and Sydney FC.

With Myanmar's withdrawal from this year's AFC Champions League, the winning team will also by-pass the preliminary round and go directly to a play-off position. They will play J1 league side Vissel Kobe in that play-off, hoping to qualify for Group J.

FFA Cup 2021 Final: Melbourne Victory FC vs. Central Coast Mariners FC

Date: Saturday, 5 February 2022

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Kick-off: 8pm AEDT

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia on Network 10 and simulcast on 10 Play from 7.30pm

All FFA Cup matches can be viewed on My Football YouTube.