Tomi Juric will reunite with former mentor Tony Popovic at Melbourne Victory, with the fringe Socceroo signing a one-season deal with the A-League Men club.

Tom Juric Signing

Tom Juric has signed with Melbourne Victory.

He joins the A-League side from opponents Macarthur FC.

His move to Melbourne will reunite him with former coach Tony Popovic.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Juric, who joins from Macarthur FC, played under Popovic at Western Sydney, including winning the Asian Champions League in 2014, before moving to Europe.

He has been capped 41 times for the Socceroos, including winning the 2015 Asian Cup and featuring at the 2018 World Cup.

Three years ago today, @Tom_Rogic smashed home the winner & Tomi Juric bagged a brace as we defeated Saudi Arabia in a @FIFAWorldCup qualifier âš½ï¸âš½ï¸âš½ï¸ #AllForTheSocceroos pic.twitter.com/5FzhDHIseh — Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 8, 2020

"Linking up again with Tony Popovic is an exciting prospect for me and with how he helped me earlier in my career, I'm looking forward to again learning from the boss and getting back to my best for the Victory faithful," Juric said in a statement released by the club.

"Melbourne Victory is an ambitious club and I want to be a part of helping the club achieve success off the back of a great season for Victory last year."

Victory recently released Francesco Margiotta and Juric provides another centre-forward option alongside Nick D'Agostino.

Juric, 30, has been smashed by injuries in recent years and while he had a strong stint at Adelaide in 2020-21, he was injury-ravaged at Macarthur last season.

"Tomi has enormous pedigree as a striker and we believe the environment at the club can bring the best out of him," Popovic said.

"Tomi's addition to our attack elevates our quality and increases our options and we have no doubt that he can help us in achieving our goals this season."

PLUS... A-League 'fresh start' for new Jets player Trent Buhagiar has departed Sydney FC to join A-League rivals Newcastle Jets.

PLUS... Former Premier League striker signs with the A-League's Brisbane Roar Former Queens Park Ranger striker Charlie Austin has signed with the A-League's Brisbane Roar.

More news can be found here.