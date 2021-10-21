The 36-year-old striker had left his previous club Newcastle Jets over the offseason following the expiration of his contract. O'Donovan had originally moved to the A-League in 2015 joining Central Coast Mariners.

He spent two years with Mariners before moving to Newcastle for two campaigns. He then made a move to Brisbane Roar for 2019-20 but returned to the Jets midway through the year and remained until the end of last season.

Upon his departure, he was the second-highest goalscorer in Newcastle's history, having found the back of the net 32 times in his two spells with the Jets. In total he has netted 56 goals in his 128 A-League men appearances, the 11th highest of all times.

Prior to his arrival in Australia O'Donovan had a career which spanned over ten years in Europe and Asia which saw him play in Ireland, in England, including with Sunderland in the Premier League, in Scotland, in Singapore and in Indonesia.

It appears that the Irishman now wishes to remain in Australia for the twilight of his career having signed with Sydney Olympic for their upcoming FFA Cup and 2022 National Premier League New South Wales season.

Sydney Olympic FC is excited to announce the signing of former Newcastle Jet Roy Oâ€™Donovan for the upcoming FFA Cup match against @SydneyFC and the 2022 season.

Speaking of his NPL NSW move O'Donovan said:

“I am as willing as ever to play and support this great club in both the upcoming FFA Cup match against Sydney FC and the 2022 NPL season.

"There are few clubs like Sydney Olympic in Australia, a great tradition and history, supported by passionate fans that want success for this club, I will be trying my best to contribute to the team and help bring success to this club to make the fans proud.

"I like the look of our squad, many young aspiring players combined with some experienced players, I can’t wait to join them on the park."

His new Head Coach Ante Juric expressed his excitement about his new player:

"Roy is a great addition to our squad, he brings experience and he is a proven goal scorer at the highest of levels.

"Roy is another important piece to our team as we look to succeed as a team and club this season and beyond.

"We are looking forward to him joining the team in training."

O'Donovan's first action with Sydney Olympic will be facing crosstown rivals Sydney FC in their Round of 32 FFA Cup match on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Belmore Sports Ground.

