Aussie freestyle superstar Daniel Cappellaro has built a huge following on Instagram with 312k followers around the globe checking out his regular skills videos on @d10Football.
1: Use Insta's swipe tools
I have found that at different times on Instagram, different formats of video work better: 1min videos and tutorials were doing well to start, with hashtags.
Then it became more about shorter, quicker content, videos from 5 seconds to 15 were doing well.
Now I find that uploading two or three videos in one post and taking advantage of Instagram's swipe tools is the best way to increase engagement.
2: Accept it can be a lottery
It’s very unpredictable at the moment and has been for some time. You can spend a day editing a one-min video and receive little to no engagement.
Film a video of five seconds on your phone, upload it with no edit and you can get crazy amounts of views, and new views too and new unique users.
So it’s a lottery sometimes.
3: Fewer hashtags, same times
In terms of times and hashtags, I started using 30 hashtags in a comment below and would post at 7 pm (AEST).
Now I use fewer hashtags, post three in the video description, however, continue to try and post at 7 pm (AEST)
D10, real name Daniel Cappellaro, the Aussie-born skills and tricks superstar has over 60,000 followers in Indonesia and around 20,000 in Brazil.