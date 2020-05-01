And with Australians posting more content than ever before during the COVID-19 restrictions, D10 shares three tips to supercharge your video content.

1: Use Insta's swipe tools

I have found that at different times on Instagram, different formats of video work better: 1min videos and tutorials were doing well to start, with hashtags.

Then it became more about shorter, quicker content, videos from 5 seconds to 15 were doing well.

Now I find that uploading two or three videos in one post and taking advantage of Instagram's swipe tools is the best way to increase engagement.

2: Accept it can be a lottery

It’s very unpredictable at the moment and has been for some time. You can spend a day editing a one-min video and receive little to no engagement.

Film a video of five seconds on your phone, upload it with no edit and you can get crazy amounts of views, and new views too and new unique users.

So it’s a lottery sometimes.