The 19-year-old’s La Liga club Levante UD had wanted to loan out the defensive midfielder to an A-League club for this coming season.

Spain’s accelerating COVID cases and the fact that Danzo could gain valuable senior experience in the A-League was the reason why his La Liga club wanted the loan transfer.

However, Danzo returned to the La Liga club earlier this week after being unable to secure a loan deal in the A-League.

After completing strict COVID protocols in his first few days back at the La Liga club, today Danzo commenced training with the club’s second side.

The Wollongong-product debuted in the Spanish Segunda B aged 18 in 2018/19.

And he made his La Liga first-team bow with the Levante UD in a friendly against Villarreal last year.

Danzo was named in the La Liga U-19 team of the year in 2019.

In late 2019, Manchester City’s global recruitment team identified him as a transfer target for its A-League club Melbourne City.

However, Danzo had already signed a two-and-a-half-year extension on a deal with his Spanish club, which he joined in 2015.

He was briefly called up for an Olyroos squad when Spaniard Josep Gombau was working for FFA's national set up.

The Danzo family arrived in Spain in 2013 with Isaac playing for a local club before his transfer to Levante.