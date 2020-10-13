Australian defender Nick Ansell could be on his way back to the A-League after his contract with Korean club Gyeongnam was reportedly terminated.
According to Korea Football News, Ansell is now a free agent.
The centre back joined the K League 2 side from fellow Korean outfit Jeonnam Dragons this year.
Gyeongnan FC have terminated the contract of Australian defender Nick Ansell. #kleague— Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) October 13, 2020
But Ansell has only played six games out of a possible 25 matches this season since arriving at the Avengers.
The 26-year-old left Melbourne Victory in 2019 to head to Korea.
He spent more than eight years at Victory, coming through the club's academy, eventually racking up more than 70 first-team apperances.
Ansell has represented Australia at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 levels.
