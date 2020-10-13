According to Korea Football News, Ansell is now a free agent.

The centre back joined the K League 2 side from fellow Korean outfit Jeonnam Dragons this year.

But Ansell has only played six games out of a possible 25 matches this season since arriving at the Avengers.

The 26-year-old left Melbourne Victory in 2019 to head to Korea.

He spent more than eight years at Victory, coming through the club's academy, eventually racking up more than 70 first-team apperances.

Ansell has represented Australia at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 levels.