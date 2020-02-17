Only a few months ago Massimo Luongo was playing every week as Sheffield were a few points from the play-off spots. Jackson Irvine was in inspired form, and a leader for Hull as they climbed the table.

Now in February, Hull City are winless in eight matches and collapsed to 17th on the ladder, but Irvine has alt least been appointed skipper to try to lead them back into form.

Fans have been crying out for Luongo to be reinstated into Wednesday's starting XI after over a month without a victory.

In the Championship it was a week to forget for the Aussies with none winning their matches in midweek.

UK

Jackson Irvine and Callum Elder both played 90 minutes in Hull City's 3-0 loss to Blackburn. Later in the week Hull drew 4-4 with Swansea. Elder had a rather poor match while Irvine didn't add any assists or goals.

Kenny Dougall was an unused sub for Barnsley in their 1-0 loss to Birmingham but played nine minutes off the bench in a 3-0 win against Fulham. Massimo Luongo was still sidelined due to injury and missed Sheffield Wednesdays defeats to Luton Town and Reading.

Now off to some good news! In Scotland Lyndon Dykes scored his ninth goal of the season in Livingston's 2-1 win over St. Mirren, but couldn't penetrate the Rangers defence for 90 minutes in the 1-0 loss this morning.

Ben Garuccio played 90 minutes in a 5-0 loss to Celtic and played 15 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Hamilton where Oli Bozanic was unused. Tom Rogic only saw 12 minutes in Celtic's big win over Hearts, and just 11 minutes off the bench in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen last night. Daniel Arzani remains unsighted for the first team...

In League One Harry Souttar's Fleetwood Town are rising high within two points of the play-off spots. Souttar played a full game in his side's 1-0 win over Wycombe and 2-1 win over Peterborough.

Bailey Wright was in the heart of defence for Sunderland as they beat Rochdale 3-0 and Oxford United 1-0.

Mark Milligan played in midfield for Southend United, losing 4-0 to Peterborough and 2-0 to Coventry. Ryan Edwards played 90 minutes in both Burton's 2-2 draw with Oxford United and 4-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

Ryan Williams started and played an hour of Portsmouth's 1-0 loss to Coventry and was a late substitution in a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury.

In League Two Gethin Jones played 90 minutes in both Carlisle's 1-0 loss to Cheltenham and 0-0 draw with Crawley Town.

Cameron Burgess played a full game for Salford City as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against Plymouth Argyle, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Stevenage.

In the youth leagues across the UK Murray Miller played for Rangers in a UEFA Youth League playoff with Atletico Madrid, losing 4-0. Caleb Watts played 10 minutes off the bench for Southampton U23 as they drew 2-2 with Blackburn U23.

Peter Gwargis played 66 minutes for Brighton U23 as they beat Manchester City U23 2-1.