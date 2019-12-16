UK

In the English Premier League earlier in the week Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy played 90 minutes a Brighton drew 2-2 at home to Wolves.

The Aussies chase a spot in the top half of the Premier League on Tuesday when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

In the Championship Jackson Irvine played a full match while Callum Elder played 85 minutes for Hull City in a 2-0 loss to Leeds. They came close to rectifying the result with another full game for Irvine and 63 minutes for Elder in a 2-2 draw against Charlton.

Massimo Luongo played 11 minutes off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Derby but finally got a start and 90 minutes in Sheffield Wednesday's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wednesday still with their four-goal lead at the City Ground, 66 minutes played #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/t5zxSnjsUl — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 14, 2019

Kenny Dougall was back in Barnsley's team as he started and played 90 minutes in both their 1-1 draw with Reading and 5-3 win over QPR. Meanwhile Bailey Wright was absent from Bristol City's 2-1 loss to Millwall and 2-0 loss to Blackburn.

In the Scottish League Tom Rogic was an 84th minute substitute for Celtic as they beat Hibs 2-0 which saw Martin Boyle play a full game. Lyndon Dykes played 90 minutes for Livingston as they drew 3-3 away from home to St Mirren.

Oliver Bozanic played a full match for Hearts as they lost 1-0 at home to St. Johnstone. Hearts are currently second last with 12 points in the relegation zone.

In League One action Harry Souttar played a full game for Fleetwood Town in a 1-1 draw with Gillingham, maintaining their place in the top ten. Ryan Edwards was absent from Burton Albion's 2-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

Retiring Socceroos legend Mark Milligan played a full match for Southend United in a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United. Ryan Williams played 25 minutes off the bench for Portsmouth in a 4-1 loss away to Accrington Stanley.

In League Two Cameron Burgess played 90 minutes for Salford City in a 1-0 win at home to Exeter City. Gethin Jones played a full game while Jack Iredale was absent for Carlisle United in a 0-0 draw to Grimsby Town.

Grimsby's interim manager is Australian Anthony Limbrick. The draw was his second point as head coach.

In the English youth leagues Peter Gwargis scored the winner for Brighton U23 as they beat Arsenal U23 1-0 at home. Alex Robertson played 77 minutes for Man City U18 in a 3-0 win over West Brom U18.