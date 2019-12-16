It was a positive week for our Aussies Abroad with many coming face to face in the bright lights of Europe and the UK. Oliver Bozanic is in the middle of a relegation scrap while four Socceroos are shaping up for a title fight.
UK
In the English Premier League earlier in the week Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy played 90 minutes a Brighton drew 2-2 at home to Wolves.
👌 Just @MatyRyan celebrating goals, that's the tweet.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/OWENRKjSPb— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 11, 2019
The Aussies chase a spot in the top half of the Premier League on Tuesday when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.
In the Championship Jackson Irvine played a full match while Callum Elder played 85 minutes for Hull City in a 2-0 loss to Leeds. They came close to rectifying the result with another full game for Irvine and 63 minutes for Elder in a 2-2 draw against Charlton.
Massimo Luongo played 11 minutes off the bench in a 1-1 draw with Derby but finally got a start and 90 minutes in Sheffield Wednesday's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
Wednesday still with their four-goal lead at the City Ground, 66 minutes played #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/t5zxSnjsUl— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 14, 2019
Kenny Dougall was back in Barnsley's team as he started and played 90 minutes in both their 1-1 draw with Reading and 5-3 win over QPR. Meanwhile Bailey Wright was absent from Bristol City's 2-1 loss to Millwall and 2-0 loss to Blackburn.
In the Scottish League Tom Rogic was an 84th minute substitute for Celtic as they beat Hibs 2-0 which saw Martin Boyle play a full game. Lyndon Dykes played 90 minutes for Livingston as they drew 3-3 away from home to St Mirren.
Oliver Bozanic played a full match for Hearts as they lost 1-0 at home to St. Johnstone. Hearts are currently second last with 12 points in the relegation zone.
In League One action Harry Souttar played a full game for Fleetwood Town in a 1-1 draw with Gillingham, maintaining their place in the top ten. Ryan Edwards was absent from Burton Albion's 2-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers.
Retiring Socceroos legend Mark Milligan played a full match for Southend United in a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United. Ryan Williams played 25 minutes off the bench for Portsmouth in a 4-1 loss away to Accrington Stanley.
In League Two Cameron Burgess played 90 minutes for Salford City in a 1-0 win at home to Exeter City. Gethin Jones played a full game while Jack Iredale was absent for Carlisle United in a 0-0 draw to Grimsby Town.
Grimsby's interim manager is Australian Anthony Limbrick. The draw was his second point as head coach.
Anthony Limbrick gives his reaction to Town's 0-0 @SkyBetLeagueTwo draw with @officialcufc at Brunton Park 💬 #GTFC https://t.co/WCpyk3Z6OD— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) December 14, 2019
In the English youth leagues Peter Gwargis scored the winner for Brighton U23 as they beat Arsenal U23 1-0 at home. Alex Robertson played 77 minutes for Man City U18 in a 3-0 win over West Brom U18.