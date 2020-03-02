Some of our biggest names are having a season to forget.

Jackson Irvine was made club captain but Hull have been breached and the Tigers are sinking, winless in 10 games in the Championship.

And Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan are back fighting for survival again at Brighton after another loss over the weekend. The teams hot on their tail - Watford and Bournemouth - are buoyed by wins over EPL giants Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

An away trip to Wolves awaits before battles against Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester United spell a month of March that may be more tears than triumph.

Finally, while Mat Leckie has sent out a "come and get me" call to end his misery at Hertha Berlin, where the second manager has been sacked this season and could also face the drop unless the interim coach can turn things around.

UK

In the English Premier League Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan played 90 minutes as Brighton were dealt a massive blow in the fight against relegation.

A 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace means Brighton are potentially one bad result away from entering the relegation zone.

In Scotland, Hearts fans finally had something to cheer as Oliver Bozanic netted a winner in a 1-0 victory over Rangers, knocking the 'Gers out of the Scottish Cup

Tom Rogic played 25 minutes off the bench as Celtic scraped past St. Johnstone 1-0. Martin Boyle was subbed off late for Hibernian as they smashed Inverness 5-2.

In the English Championship, Hull City's horror end to the season is continuing as Jackson Irvine and Callum Elder played a full game in a 1-0 loss to second last placed Barnsley. Elder had a torrid time in a 4-0 loss to Leeds while newly-appointed skipper Irvine, to Aussie fans concern, was left on the bench.

Massimo Luongo continues to be sidelined for Sheffield Wednesday. They scored a 1-0 win over Charlton in midweek before losing 3-1 to Derby County.

Kenny Dougall was unused in both Barnsley's 1-0 win over Hull and 2-0 loss to Reading while Brad Smith also sat on the bench for Cardiff City's loss to Nottingham Forest and draw against Brentford.

In League One Harry Souttar continued his form with 90 minutes in Fleetwood Town's 1-1 draw with Sunderland, despite conceding late on.

It was a good week for Portsmouth's Ryan Williams who scored in a 3-0 win over Rochdale and also played 77 minutes in a 3-1 win over MK Dons.

Ryan Edwards started and played 79 minutes for Burton Albion as they recorded a 1-1 draw against Peterborough. Mark Milligan played a full match as Southend United lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United.

In League Two, Cameron Burgess was a stoppage time sub for Salford as they secured a 2-0 win away to Macclesfield Town.

Gethin Jones played 90 minutes while Jack Iredale was unused as Carlisle United beat Cambridge 2-1.

In the English youth leagues Alexander Robertson opened the scoring for Manchester City U18 as they beat Blackburn U18 2-1. Zak Gilsenan started and played 72 minutes for the opposition.

Tyrese Francois made his return from injury playing 90 minutes in Fulham U23's 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the Premier League Cup.