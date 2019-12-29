UK

In the English Premier League Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan played 90 minutes for Brighton & Hove Albion as they lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Their fortunes were much better later in the week as Mooy scored his first goal for the Seagulls in a massive 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Aaron Mooy and Dennis Bergkamp in the same sentence.



You love to see it.



What a reaction from the UK after a Mooy masterclass! #OptusSport #PremierLeague — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 28, 2019

Ryan kept a clean sheet as Mooy had his goal labelled 'Bergkamp-esque' when he chested the ball and touched it past the defender before finishing into the side netting.

In Scotland Martin Boyle was at the double again for Hibernina, sinking Oli Bozanic's Hearts 2-0 away from home. Bozanic played the second half.

Lyndon Dykes continued his goal scoring form for Livinsgton scoring his eighth goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen.

Tom Rogic was an unused sub for Celtic in a 2-1 win over St.Mirren. He hasn't started a league match since the first of December.

In the English Championship Jackson Irvine won Hull City three points overnight scoring an 89th minute winner in a 2-1 win away to QPR.

Bailey Wright was an unused sub as Bristol City lost 3-2 away to Charlton Athletic. Young goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for the home side.

Massimo Luongo started and played 57 minutes for Sheffield Wednesday as they lost 3-2 to Stoke City. Kenny Dougall spent another week on the bench for Barnsley as they rescued a last minute 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Callum Elder started but was withdrawn with an injury while Jackson Irvine played 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at home.

Luongo's Sheffield are in fourth spot, Hull and Bristol City sit in mid table while Kenny Dougall's Barnsley are fighting relegation in second last spot.