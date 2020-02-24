UK

In the English Premier League Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan played 90 minutes to earn an important point against tough opposition.

Brighton drew 1-1 away to sixth placed Sheffield United, remaining four points from the relegation zone.

In Scotland Hibernian's Martin Boyle played a full game as he shared the points with Lyndon Dyke's Livingston, who also played 90 minutes.

Tom Rogic started his first match in a long time for Celtic playing 74 minutes in a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

In the English Championship Callum Elder was subbed off in the 96th minute while Jackson Irvine played a full game as Hull City's winless run stretched to eight games, losing 2-1 to Preston North End.

Sheffield Wednesday's unsteady form continued with Massimo Luongo out injured. His side drew 3-3 with Birmingham City.

Kenny Dougall was an unused sub as Barnsley got three important points at home to Middlesborough in a 1-0 win.

In League One Ryan Edwards scored for Burton Albion as they recorded a 3-2 away win to lowly Southend United, who fielded Mark Milligan for the full match.

Harry Souttar played 90 minutes and got another clean sheet for Fleetwood Town as they beat Portsmouth 1-0 at home. Ryan Williams was a 56th minute sub for the visitors.

In League Two Gethin Jones played a full game while Jack Iredale was an unused sub as Carlisle United drew 2-2 with Morecambe.

Jordan Lyden was a 64th minute substitute for Swindon Town as they beat Grimsby Town 3-1.

In English youth, Zak Gilsenan scored in the English FA Youth Cup as Blackburn U18 beat Preston U18 4-2.

Peter Gwargis scored for Brighon U23 as they smashed Bognor Regis Town FC. Alex Robertson played 68 minutes for Manchester City U18 as they beat Liverpool U18 4-2.