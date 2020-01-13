Anyone who doubts that just needed to match the mayhem of the last few minutes of Central Coast Mariners’ 3-2 win against Melbourne Victory which featured two penalties, a disallowed goal, a comeback and of course, Matt Simon’s torn shirt (which will be sold as memorabilia – seriously).

Wellington Phoenix continue to ascend as they hammered home another nail in Markus Babbel's coffin by downing Western Sydney Wanderers. Sydney FC sit pretty at the top after an ugly win against Newcastle Jets whose axing of Ernie Merrick has done nothing to staunch the flow of losses.

Brisbane Roar showed signs of life as they fought for a draw against second placed side Melbourne City, while Perth Glory comfortably dispatched Adelaide United in sweltering heat.

Here are the five best players from round 14 of the A-League.

Milos Ninkovic

One day, teams will figure out that Ninkovic is probably someone you want to keep closely marked at all times.

Friday was not to be that day as the Jets defenders continuously fell asleep to give the Sydney legend plenty of space for him to work his magic. Although this is harsh on the Jets, it should also be credited that Ninkovic is always able to drift away from defenders and put them to the sword.

Both goals that pushed Sydney to an 11 point gap on the ladder were created by Ninkovic just finding enough time on the ball in the final third to put in that killer pass. Even after a week away from injury, he showed no signs of any rustiness and played just as well as he has throughout his A-League career.

Thankfully, there is still plenty of time for that to go on following his relatively recent contract renewal with Sydney amidst interest from newcomers Macarthur FC. These twilight years of Ninkovic’s career show no signs of him falling off anytime soon.