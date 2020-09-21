Inman leaves for the ISL after 25 appearances and four goals last season for Brisbane, in which he was one of the Roar's best players for much of the campaign.

Inman's impending departure to ATK had been rumoured in the Indian media for weeks alongside the still rumoured departure of Adam Le Fondre.

Closely followed by Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor, Inman becomes the biggest star to leave the A-League so far this season and at just 28-years-old, the former Newcastle United midfielder's absence is likely due to impending wage cuts to the A-League's best players.

“I would like to say thank you to all the players and staff. It was a unique season – there were plenty of great moments as well as some tough ones, but we helped each other through it all and really enjoyed pulling on the orange kit every week,” Inman said.

“To the fans – you were right behind us every week, even when you couldn’t be in the stadiums to cheer us on.

“The opportunity to come back to Australia and play professionally is one that I have really enjoyed. It’s a great group of players and staff here in Brisbane and I’m sure they’ll be competing for trophies again next season.”

Brisbane boss Warren Moon made no qualms about talking up Inman's impact on the A-League as one of the competition's best attackers.

“Bradden’s contributions this season speak for themselves – he was a player that created havoc in the front third, proving to be a handful for opposition teams and a terrific attacking weapon for Brisbane Roar,” Moon said.

“We wish him all the best in his next adventure.”