Brisbane have secured a third win of the A-League Men's season, claiming a 3-1 victory over Macarthur FC at Moreton Daily Stadium.

The Roar made a perfect start through Nikolai Mileusnic's second-minute strike before second-half goals to Corey Brown and Henry Hore sealed the win.

Veteran defender Adrian Mariappa's second goal in three days was the only consolation for the Bulls as they extended their winless run to five matches.

In what was Macarthur's first match outside NSW this season, they made a horrid start when Mileusnic was played in behind their defence by Roar captain Jay O'Shea.

The ex-Adelaide speedster knocked the ball past Filip Kurto before stroking the ball home for his fifth goal in his past six matches.

Brisbane had half-chances through Juan Lescano and Matti Steinmann but had to contend themselves with a one goal lead at the break.

After pressuring the Bulls' goal at the start of the second term, the Roar got their reward on the hour when fullback Corey Brown smashed home from the edge of the area with his left foot.

It was Brown's first goal in more than two years and allowed the crowd to give a standing ovation to fellow defender Jack Hingert moments later as he was substituted off in his 200th ALM appearance for the Roar.

Mariappa scored in the 74th minute to give Ante Milicic's men hope of a comeback similar to Thursday's 3-3 draw with Central Coast but when Hore scored his second ALM goal just four minutes later, the points were safe for Warren Moon's team.

"Performance, great," Moon said.

"Did everything I asked in terms of how we wanted to the play against them and, again, three goals, plenty of chances created and deserving winners."

Defeat means Macarthur, who are sixth on the ladder, haven't won since December 19 and have conceded nine goals in their past three matches.

Milicic labelled his team's first half display the worst 45 minutes in the club's short ALM history, a performance which led to the Bulls coach making three substitutions in the halftime break.

"There was probably a couple more as well but you can only make five (substitutions)," Milicic said.

"We were very slack, very slow, we couldn't win any second balls, we had no speed, we couldn't keep the ball. A lot of the basics let us down tonight and that's the most disappointing (thing).

"That first 45 (minutes) we were short in every department."

The Roar travel to Sydney to face Wellington at Leichhardt Oval on Wednesday while Macarthur's next game is at home against Adelaide next Saturday.