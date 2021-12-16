Rogić has had a nine day stretch to remember with Celtic FC. He also scored a wonder goal, a game winner and now a last minute game winning assist for the Hoops. The Socceroo's form has been so good it lead to one of his teammates describing him as a "little Messi."

Rogić's Month of December

Rogić scored two goals and one last minute game winning contribution in his last three matches.

The Socceroo has made the Scottish Premiership team of the week for two consecutive weeks.

Postecoglou and Rogić's Celtic FC meet fellow Socceroo Martin Boyle and Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup this Sunday.

Rogić's latest feat occurred on Wednesday, December 16 in the club's match day 14 game against Ross County. Currently second in the league, four points behind Rangers, Celtic FC are in an ardent quest to continue winning in order to keep the title pressure going.

Playing away against Ross County at Dingwall, Celtic were up by one goal during most of the match until Jack Baldwin's equalizer. Despite having the majority of the possession, 75% overall, and significantly more shots on goal then their hosts the scoreline remained 1-1.

Rogić was brought on in the 75th minute, just prior to Celtic's Carl Starfelt being sent off for a second yellow card. Despite being a man down, Celtic kept pressuring Ross County. They finally broke the deadlock in the 97th minute of play.

Receiving the ball on the outside edge of the 18-yard box, Rogić sent in a cross that found the head of Tony Ralston. The right-back deflected it past Ross County's goalkeeper, Australian Ashley Maynard-Brewer, to make it 2-1.

The last minute heroics lead to enthusiastic Celtic fans invading the pitch. Head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke after the match about the game winner and the fans, insisting that the passion will only help the club going forward.

“The fans have had a long drive up and it’s a long drive home," said Postecoglou.

“I hope they have calmed down and stay safe on the roads back.

“When you score a last second goal, not a last minute one, in front of them then you can imagine there’d be some over-exuberance there.

“It was great for them because they have had a long journey and there’s a real bond developing between the team and the fans.

“Nights like tonight help that as well.”

The exploits followed a second week in a row in which Rogić found himself making the Scottish Premiership's team of the week.

Celtic now turn to the Scottish League Cup this weekend. Postecoglou and Rogić will meet Socceroo Martin Boyle and Hibernian at Hampden Park. A win would mark the first Scottish silverware for the new Celtic manager.

It would be Boyle's first time getting his hands on the League Cup, having been runner up in 2015-16. Rogić has previously won it four times in consecutive seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.