Celtic and Hibernian fans are not joyous though about future World Cup qualification matches that will result in Rogic, Boyle and Kyoto missing games.

Celtic FC supporters have reacted to seeing two of their regular starters face off against each other in last Tuesday's World Cup qualification game between Australia and Japan.

Australian Tom Rogić has been with the Glaswegian club since 2012. Japanese player Kyogo Furuhashi joined Celtic ahead of this season. Despite the short time the two have known each other they have seemingly become good friends.

Ultimately Kyogo was the one who would make the difference on Tuesday night, forcing the own goal that would give Japan the win and end the Socceroo's incredible 11 straight World Cup qualifying match winning streak, a historic run in World Football.

Despite the disappointement for Rogic, he took the time to congratulate his teammate post game and even shared a picture of the encounter to his 153,000 plus Instagram followers.

Both men will resume club play this Saturday, October 16, 2021. Celtic Football Club will face Motherwell away from home. They will be hoping to turn the tide, after a mixed start to the season that has left the club managed by fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou in sixth position in the Scottish Premiership ladder.

During the next international break in November the Socceroos will next meet Saudi Arabia and China while Japan will be up against Vietnam and Oman.

The international window worrying Celtic fans, as well as fellow Scottish club Hibernian's supporters, is the AFC's January international break taking place from January 24-February 1. FIFA gave the Asian confederation the right to add this international window due to previous difficulties with COVID-19.

However, the Scottish Premiership will be continuing during this added window meaning that both Rogic and Kyoto who are central to Celtic as well As Martin Boyle who is pivotal for Hibernian will be absent. All three men will miss two matches for their respective clubs.

