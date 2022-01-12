Ange Postecoglou was reported to have recruited fellow Australian Riley McGree for his Scottish Premiership side. However, multiple reports now state that talks between Celtic FC and the Socceroo have stalled due to a last minute counter-offer.

McGree most recently played for Birmingham City, where the Socceroo was on loan for a season and a half.

He is currently signed to MLS side Charlotte FC, but has yet to play for the club who start their inaugural season later next month.

Celtic FC were recently reported to have acquired his services, but talks are reported to have stalled.

McGree left his previous club Championship Birmingham City in late December at the conclusion of a year and a half loan from MLS side Charlotte FC. He signed with the American club in October 2020, but has yet to play as the newly formed club's inaugural season starts in February 2022.

While Birmingham were keen to keep McGree, no agreement could be made between the Blues and Charlotte. Reports then emerged that a three way race between Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough and Scottish Premiership club Celtic FC were occurring to sign the midfielder during the January transfer window.

Celtic FC were reported to be the frontrunner, with head coach Ange Postecoglou having a prior history with McGree from his days as Socceroos head coach. His influence was said to be critical in getting McGree to join the Scottish Premiership side for a fee to Charlotte FC in the region of £3,000,000 (5,677,000 AUD).

However, that deal seems to have hit a roadblock. According to English publication the Daily Mail, Championship Middlesbrough FC have made a late attempt to sign the midfielder. They are said to have offered the MLS club £2,000,000 more for McGree, a total £5,000,000 ($9,457,000 AUD) including add-ons.

The Mail further report that the Socceroos' wages would increase in the region of £14,000 ($26,500 AUD) a week. Middlesbrough have stated their intention to gain promotion back to the Premier League. The are currently seventh in the Championship, ten points behind leaders Bournemouth.

Talks between the Celtic FC and McGree have "broken down at the eleventh hour," report Scottish publication the Scottish Sun, due to this last minute offer.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.