Ange Postecoglou was asked during a Celtic FC press conference about his approach to international breaks. The Hoops manager was brutally honest in his answer.

Postecoglou League Cup Semi-Final Press Conference Remarks

International breaks are "bloody stressful" but a "positive thing."

Travel and time is a considering he reviews when tracking players.

Celtic meet St Johnstone in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

The full press conference can be viewed using this link.

The former Australia manager was brutally honest about his views on international duty now that he holds a position as a club head coach:

"It is bloody stressful mate. I am wishing they do well but also fingers cross that nothing happens to them from a physical perspective.

"Look I have always seen it as a positive thing. We have got Josip Juranovic qualified for the World Cup so we have got one Celtic player who will join in next year.

"Hopefully he will be joined by his Scotland counterparts if they get through the next phase which would be great.

"Obviously Kyogo and Tommy (Rogic) with their respective nations too.

"I have always seen the national team stuff, and obviously I have coached a national team, I think it does add to a player's belief and confidence when they are playing at the biggest possible stage.

"You just have to talk to all of the boys who were in the Scotland camp during the Euros. They love just being part of that sort of tournament.

"I think it adds belief to the players and I think it is good for our club.

"I am not sure I enjoy it but it is a positive thing I think."

Postecoglou was also questioned during the press conference about considerations he has as a club manager with regards to the amount of travel his players could have encountered whilst going for international games.

"With the travel aspect, looking back at the other two windows, the guys who have come back have been presenting themselves in pretty good conditions.

"We always assess them. We get all the information from their national teams about what they have been doing and checking on them."

The manager also added "The only ones who really get affected the most are guys like Tommy Rogic, who obviously didn't travel this time, and Kyogo."

Both players compete in the Asian Football Confederation for Australia and Japan respectively and regularly travel the furthest from Scotland to get to international games during breaks. Rogic for example has from Scotland to Qatar and Vietnam and Scotland to Qatar and Japan in the first two breaks since the start of the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership.

He was not available for the prior international break after picking up a hamstring injury last month against Hibernian. According to Postecoglou Rogic is still sidelined and will most likely miss this weekend's League Cup semi-final clash against St. Johnstone at Hamden Park.

A win this Saturday could mark the first chance at silverware for Postecoglou as Celtic manager. The club won the League Cup last year. The other two teams facing off in the semi-final are Rangers versus Martin Boyle's Hibernian.

The full Socceroos qualification schedule can be found using this link.