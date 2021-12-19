In the short few months that Ange Postecoglou has been in charge of Celtic FC, he has revitalized the team after their disappointing 2020-21 season. This weekend's Scottish League Final will be his first chance at silverware. However, the upcoming transfer window has also garnered a lot of attention around Celtic Park.

Postecoglou's Celtic FC

Former Socceroos coach arrived at Celtic FC ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Celtic are a revitalized side since Postecoglou's arrival, with a chance at silverware in the Scottish League Cup this weekend.

The January transfer window has been identified as important to keep performances up.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Postecoglou met with the media ahead of the Scottish League Cup taking place on Sunday, December 19 at Scotland's Hampden Park. While the coach was questioned about the upcoming final, the Celtic head coach was also asked about his expectations with regards to future signings in January.

Postecoglou's answer veered more towards his philosophy around signings and the addition of players, instead of whom he may be targeting:

"I have said in the past that the one thing I learned early in my managerial career is that you do not sign players, you sign people.

"Their talent is one thing but their personality, character, all those other things are equally just as important.

"Particularly for the way I want to play.

"No point bringing say a defender who is not comfortable playing out from the back, not not comfortable, but who doesn't have the character to do that because it takes a certain kind of character trait to do that.

"There is a lot of talented players around the world.

"But what I try to do is bring people with the talent, skills, into this environment that will fit into what we are trying to create.

"It’s a lot easier to build team spirit then, as we have, when all the guys are sort like minded in that way.

"They are ambitious, they have got a bit of courage, a bit about them that they want to try something different.

“It’s not exact science, but you can identify that by having conversations with the players you want to bring in.

"For me, that’s vitally important.”

At present Celtic trail Rangers by four points in the Scotland Premiership. The high passing, high pressing system which the Australian coach has implemented has turned the team around, following a season where the Bhoys finished 25 points behind their cross-town opponents.

However, Postecoglou's style has also taken a toll on some of his players. Celtic have been marred with a number of injuries both at the start of the season and more recently. To continue their quest for the Premiership, fresh legs will need to be brought in in January.

Postecoglou has been linked with a number of players. Celtic's biggest target is heavily rumoured to be is J-League winger Reo Hatate. Hatate's fellow Japanese players Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi are also reportedly in discussion according to Scotland's Daily Record.

Scotland's transfer window opens on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

In the short term Celtic have a Cup final to play. The game, taking place on Sunday December 19, (Monday, December 20, 2:00AM AEDT), will be against Hibernian. Asked about the day Postecoglou simply stated:

“It should be a special day. An opportunity for the club to win a trophy, get some silverware.

"We want to get back to doing that as a club and this is our first opportunity. Hopefully we will take it.”

PLUS... Adelaide looking for striker in A-League January transfer window An injury to striker Kusini Yengi has left United looking towards the A-League January transfer window to solve its goalscoring woes. Yengi is one of three Adelaide players injured this week.

PLUS... Western get fourth 1-0 win despite three A-League players testing positive Western United's had confirmed two additional COVID-19 positive cases on Friday prior to their A-League home match against Adelaide United.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.