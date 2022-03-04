The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have acquired the exclusive rights to the Asian Football Confederation's club competitions. 10 Viacom CBS have gained the broadcasting rights through their APL partnership.

AFC Club Competition media rights

The APL has acquired the rights to the AFC's club competitions.

The competitions including the Champions League will be broadcast across 10Viacom CBS's platforms.

The A-League clubs are competing in the AFC Champions League this year.

The AFC have announced the Australian media rights acquisition of the confederation's club competitions by the APL. Through their partnership with 10Viacom CBS, the AFC's Club competitions will be broadcast on 10, 10Bold and Paramount+ in Australia.

APL Chief Commercial Officer Ant Hearne heralded the new partnership:

“We’re proud to work in partnership with 10 ViacomCBS and the AFC to bring even more football to Australia.

"There is an increasing appetite for top quality international football and this partnership enables our fans to experience some of the best in the region.”

The AFC General Secretary echoed Hearne's statement:

“The AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues to broadcast the AFC’s world-class club competitions in Australia.



“The AFC has outlined its ambitions to ensure football remains the Continent’s number one sport and this agreement with the APL will further strengthen the popularity of our club competitions and grow the passion for the Asian game among Australia’s passionate fanbase.”

The partnership is for the rights cycle extending from 2022-24.

