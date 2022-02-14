Coach Patrick Kisnorbo is set to return to the sidelines when in-form champions Melbourne City take on Adelaide United, eyeing their third A-League Men win on the bounce.

Kisnorbo missed City's past two games through COVID-19, with assistant Petr Kratky taking the reins in a 4-2 win over Newcastle and 3-1 victory over Western Sydney.

"We are expecting PK to be out by tomorrow morning because it's after seven days," Kratky told reporters on Monday.

"So we will see for tomorrow but we're expecting him to be back."

Kratky expected the wider coaching City staff to benefit from the responsibility of stepping up and finding a way to win with their head coach on the sidelines.

It was the first time City had won back-to-back fixtures all season, while Socceroos striker Mathew Leckie burst to life with three goals in two starts.

"He can go another level but he's on the way there," Kratky said.

"We know Lecks' quality and he's just proving it to us.

"(With) the hard work and (the attitude to) just keep going, keep going and and he does that and he's just getting rewarded for it and the whole team now benefits from it."

Adelaide counterpart Carl Veart was wary of Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Andrew Nabbout but after two dramatic 2-2 draws in two earlier meetings this season, expected a similarly exciting clash at AAMI Park on Tuesday.

"When they signed the front three that they've gotten and you've got the other midfielders that are joining from deep to get goals as well, they've got a lot of quality there," he said.

"It's for us, trying to restrict their supply there. But we've had some great games so far and we hope that we can come here and take some points home with us."

Skipper Stefan Mauk will once again front up, amid his impending move to Japan.

"As far as I know, we'll have him to the end of the month. I think that's another three games," Veart said.

"I suppose it's been a little bit difficult on him, he keeps thinking this is going to be his last game.

"But I believe now we've agreed to the end of the month.

"So I suppose very fortunate that the club in Japan are allowing Stef to stay and play and keep his fitness up."

