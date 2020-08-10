Interest from the English Championship in the would-be Socceroo striker has been rife, with Barnsley reportedly making the rejected bid and Stoke City also interested in the striker.

Dykes scored again on the weekend, converting a penalty for Livingston in a 4-1 loss to Martin Boyle's Hibernian side.

Livingston are reportedly holding out for a transfer sum in the region of $4 million AUD for the in-demand striker.

Graham Arnold and Scotland's national coach have already acknowledged their potential interest in calling Dykes up to their respective national teams as well.

PLUS...

Celtic fans uproar after Rogic inexplicably left out of squad

After publicly going against Graham Arnold and Rene Muelensteen's calls to leave Celtic for greater game-time, Tom Rogic was left out of Celtic's squad entirely for the Hoops' 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock.

PLUS...

Ledley keen to stay in impressive winter A-League

Joe Ledley is keen to return to the Newcastle Jets next season and continue his career in the A-League.

PLUS...

‘Itching’ Kewell explains his ‘old-fashioned’ managerial approach

Harry Kewell says he was "itching to get back in" into coaching and has been pleased how Oldham Athletic's players have responded in their first week of training.