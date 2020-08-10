Aussie Lyndon Dykes' hot form for Scottish club Livingston has led to the Scottish Premier League minnows rejecting a $2.2 million move from Barnsley.
Interest from the English Championship in the would-be Socceroo striker has been rife, with Barnsley reportedly making the rejected bid and Stoke City also interested in the striker.
Dykes scored again on the weekend, converting a penalty for Livingston in a 4-1 loss to Martin Boyle's Hibernian side.
Livingston are reportedly holding out for a transfer sum in the region of $4 million AUD for the in-demand striker.
Graham Arnold and Scotland's national coach have already acknowledged their potential interest in calling Dykes up to their respective national teams as well.
