Muscat's Sint Truidense are now in relegation danger after losing 6-3 to Beerschot, leaving them 16th out of 19 teams in the Belgian Pro League.

Muscat's team have gone eight games without a win, their solitary victory coming in the Aussie coach's first full match in charge, a 2-1 win against Gent.

Since then, Muscat's side have lost five games and drawn three, conceding the second most goals in the league (19) and scoring just nine.

They've also been involved in a notable amount of red cards - across both them and their opposition - with seven reds brandished in their past 10 matches.

Muscat's one consolation is that it's still early in the season and the Pro League is particularly tight this year, which means Truiden are still only three points off 12th.

However their last match was a 6-3 loss to Beerschot, their 11th goals conceded in their last four matches.

"Starting the match in such a way is terrible. We knew Beerschot's qualities and we were prepared for Holzhauser, but he was allowed to do anything. The first half was a complete disaster," Muscat said post-match.

"I'm a positive person, but we also have to be realistic. There was a lack of desire and intensity. We have to analyze it and take responsibility."

Sint Truiden haven't signed many players since Muscat was brought in, however secured two young Inter Milan loanees, Georgios Vagiannidis and Facundo Colidio, just four days ago alongside the recent acquisition of a Ukrainian forward from Desna FC.