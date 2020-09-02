Celtic coach Neil Lennon has confirmed that the Scottish giants have accepted a transfer bid for injured Socceroo Tom Rogic.
"We have accepted a bid,” Lennon told media when asked about Rogic's future. “He is not fit at the moment, he has a slight ankle problem."
While the bid may be complicated by another injury to the Socceroos playmaker, Lennon's response effectively rules out Rogic's possible move to Premier League club Brighton.
Brighton have now loaned defender Shane Duffy to Celtic with Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy also leaving the club, meaning the Rogic deal is now dead and buried.
Instead, the UK's Daily Mail is now reporting that the $7 million Qatar bid is the one that's been accepted by Celtic.
One reason the club may still be unnamed is because the Qatari Stars League can buy players as a centralised party and then assign them a club post-purchase.
