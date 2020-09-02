He's among the bookies favourites for the first manager to get the sack this season, mainly due to Oldham's horrible reputation for dismissing coaches.

Kewell is the fifth Latics coach since Paul Scholes was sacked less than two years ago, but after their 2-1 win against Lincoln capped off a series of friendly wins, including one against Championship side Nottingham Forest, Kewell has reason to be optimistic.

He has managed to recruit a huge throng of new faces (mainly loans) to Oldham despite ongoing concerns over wage debts, that led to rumours of a transfer embargo and stoush with the PFA.

And now he's looking forward to his competitive club managerial debut against Leyton Orient this weekend.

"It was another game we were looking to get ideas across, looking for players to get fit and come out with no injuries as well as trying to get that good performance and I felt we did that again,” Kewell told the Oldham Times.

“Pre-season is always about getting a structure of your team, getting your ideas across to the players and the getting the players to fulfil them in games.

"From the very first game we played to now, I've drip fed the information and they've all taken it on board.

"Everybody seems to be pulling in the same direction, but again we have to remember its pre-season. It was a great performance but we have to keep pushing forward.

"Stiffness, fatigue, all those elements are going to set in now it's about managing that well. Even when the season starts I don't think you're going to see the best of this team just yet."