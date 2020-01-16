Edwards has represented Australia at youth level and is the son of former Socceroo and ex-Perth Glory coach Alistair Edwards.

The midfielder has been in impressive touch for Burton Albion this season after making the switch from the Scottish Premiership, notching five goals and five assists in 32 appearances.

The 26-year-old nailed the winning goal on Saturday in the Brewers’ 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town.

Edwards has been called up to national team squads in the past, but is yet to make an appearance at senior level.

The former Perth Glory rookie told FTBL that breaking into the Socceroos remains a strong ambition.

“Yeah, it’s always there," he said. I’ve played at every level and captained at every level, and obviously I want to make the next step and make the senior squad.

“I’ve been knocking on the door I think. The last squad I was in was under Ange, I made the extended squad. With Arnie I made the shortlist for the Asian Cup squad, but that was quite a big group of 40 or 50 players.

“But I haven’t had any contact recently. You just keep playing well for your club and try to do well and knock on the door I guess. But you look at the recent squads, the midfield when everyone’s fit is the hardest position to get into.

“I’m realistic, I look at myself and how I’m performing and you want to deserve your chance when you get called up.

“But you look at who’s getting called up – Rogic, Luongo, Mooy, Milligan, Jeggo in Austria who’s doing fantastic, Musti Amini, Jackson Irvine especially as well. They’re all doing well for their club and the country.

“So it’s a hard one to break at the moment. You see with any injuries in recent camps with Martin Boyle and Kenny Dougall getting called up, it’s good that Arnie is looking at English Championship and League One players, like Harry Souttar.

“So hopefully he’s watching. I’ve had good, consistent performances and to try and get on the radar more is to put your name on the match report with a goal or an assist to get yourself even more known.

“But I feel the way Burton Albion play we play a similar style to the Socceroos with the games I’ve watched, I try and watch as many games as possible as I’m a fan first and foremost.

“And we play a high, intense style of football, proactive with the ball, one of the few teams in League One that want to play the ball on the ground, pass forward and quickly. So it’s a similar style and I think I can help in that regard.”