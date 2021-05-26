Both were called up to Australia's World Cup qualifiers squad after a brilliant - yet heartbreaking - end to the season with Hibernian.

The Edinburgh club finished third in the league and stormed all the way to the Scottish Cup final, just to be edged by St Johnstone 1-0 on Saturday.

The build up to the game was soured when both Irvine and Boyle were linked with moves away from the club.

Irvine has only recently joined Hibs on a short-term deal after he failed to find any suitors after leaving Championship club Hull City. 

Meanwhile, Boyle - who has been a key star for Hibs for five years - was subject to news reports revealing he only has a £500,000 buy-out clause, which appears likely to be triggered despite Boyle committing his long-term future to the club recently.

Irvine reached out to Hibs supporters after the defeat.

"After a tough and emotional couple of days I think it’s important to recognise the achievements of the team this season despite the overwhelming disappointment of Saturday," he wrote on social media.

"I wish we were able to give the fans and everyone at the club the day we all so desperately wanted.

"I am still enormously proud of what we achieved as a group, players and all staff."

