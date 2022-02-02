Sources in the UK claim the ex-Hearts, Leicester City and Leeds United defender’s A-League Men accomplishments have grabbed the attention of the unnamed club who are willing to take a calculated risk and fulfil Kisnorbo’s dream of joining Australia’s select band of overseas-based coaching pilgrims.

Kisnorbo in demand

A UK club is considering making an offer to Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo.

The former Socceroos defender made his name as a player in England and Scotland.

His mentor Erick Mombaerts predicted last year that Kisnorbo would join Australia's vanguard of overseas-based coaches.

Kisnorbo, 40, has made it clear since first serving his coaching apprenticeship under Frenchman Erick Mombaerts at City that his ultimate aim was to test himself in the UK one day.

Mombaerts never doubted that his protege would attract attention, telling FTBL late last year: “PK has the level to coach in Europe … he knows everything about tactics and is a strong enough character.

“He’s also building up valuable experience but I don’t know his feeling about this (in terms of one day pursuing offshore options).

“He is working in an excellent environment at Melbourne City, and can continue to develop his skills there.

“It’s very important for a young coach to gain confidence and increase his knowledge.

“But why not look to Europe in the future.”

It’s unlikely that City would stand in Kisnorbo’s way if a concrete offer were to materialise.

Like his A-League Men coaching brethren, Kisnorbo has become frustrated with the stop-start nature of the 2021-2022 season, with ongoing Covid-19 border restrictions and the short notice rescheduling of fixtures stifling continuity and cohesion, and providing an extra incentive to cast his net beyond Australia’s shores.

Mombaerts - now in an academy role with City Football Group owned Ligue 1 Troyes - tutored his protege in the nitty-gritty of the coaching craft as Melbourne City reached the 2019-2020 A-League grand final for the first time, only to lose out against Sydney FC.

When Mombaerts returned home, Kisnorbo swiftly put into practice his newly acquired skills to steer to the double knowledge to guide City to the double in his maiden season in charge.

It was Mombaerts, 66, who persuaded the CFG to appoint Kisnorbo as his successor in recognition of his potential.