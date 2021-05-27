Xanthi won the first leg of their two-legged Greek Super League promotion play off against Panetolikos 2-1, with Paul Izzo and Matt Jurman starting and Callan Elliot on the bench.

Xanthi now play the return leg away from home on 31 May.

Former Adelaide United star Izzo has played a key role for Xanthi this season, conceding just seven goals in 15 appearances and keeping an impressive nine cleansheets.

Jurman has also played a very strong role, making 19 appearances in a defensive line that conceded just 12 goals in 28 matches to finish second in the Super League 2.

Brillante has played 15 matches, mainly as a starter, but hasn't been included in the Xanthi squad for the previous two.

Popovic was sacked by Xanthi after just nine games, despite talk that Sydney United owner Papas' decision to buy the Greek club was to bring some stability to Australians overseas.

Popovic's sacking also came after a run of strong performances, having won three of his past four games with the club nearing the promotion places, however there were rumoured disputes about Xanthi's playing style.