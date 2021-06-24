It wasn't pretty for South Melbourne in a very cold and very empty Lakeside Stadium last night but the hosts prevailed in a tight contest 2-1 against Eastern Lions.

Eastern actually took the lead, but a Marco Jankovic penalty helped see South through, where they'll join fellow Victorian Dockerty Cup quarter-finalists Hume City, who smashed Bentleigh Greens 3-0, and Broadmeadow Magic, who beat Western Bears 2-1.

Port Melbourne also beat Sydenham Park 4-0, Moreland Zebras beat Langwarrin 3-1, and Avondale smashed North Geelong Warriors 5-1.

In South Australia, Adelaide City beat MetroStars 2-0 to secure their spot in the FFA Cup Round of 32, finalising the last South Australian place in the competition.

Adelaide Olympic had previously booked their place in the FFA Cup Round of 32 with a 1-0 win over 2020 League Champions Campbelltown City.

Both teams will now face off in the Federation Cup final for the S.A cup championship, before taking part in the FFA Cup final rounds.

In Western Australia, Kenny Lowe's ECU Joondalup have joined Floreat Athena in the FFA Cup national Round of 32. Floreat progressed on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Cockburn City, while Joondalup beat Sorrento 1-0 away to book their place in the competition.

Both those teams have now secured WA's two places in the competition's final round, and both will also meet in the WA State Cup final on July 17.

The following clubs are locked in to the FFA Cup Round of 32, with five spots still remaining: