'Excellent' Postecoglou calls Celtic job 'one of the greatest honours in football'

After weeks of intense speculation that has amazed the Australian football community and divided both Scottish fans and the global media, Postecoglou has finally been confirmed as Celtic coach.

He'll join the team this month for a July training camp in Wales after a mandatory 10 day quarantine period, following his final Yokohama match that ended in defeat this morning.

“The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly," Postecoglou said.

“Celtic is one of the names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul. I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

“I will be doing everything I can to get our great Club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate. We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.

“When you think of Celtic, you think of supporters and my dream is to see our fans back at Celtic Park with us as soon as possible. We all hope things are changing for the better and can see our fans soon as they are vital to everything I want to do. We need our supporters back by our side and I can’t wait to be with them back in a packed Paradise.

“I have already had great discussions with Peter, Dom and the Board about their ideas and strategy for the future of the club. I know the Club’s new modern vision aligns very much with mine and we now look to go and deliver on this. In everything we do we aim to give our fans a successful team of real quality, which they are excited about and can be proud of.

“We have already begun work on our plans for adding to the squad – we aim to bring players of quality to Celtic to enhance the existing core of great talent.

“I very much look forward to meeting with the players on their return from the close season break and I can’t wait to get started as Celtic Manager.”

Chairman Ian Bankier also welcomed Ange to the Club, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Ange to Celtic. He is a quality manager with an excellent record and someone whom we believe has the ability, desire and passion to deliver success to our supporters.

“He has huge ambition and a passion to be the best in everything he does – his real desire to lead Celtic as manager is very clear.

“We will give Ange every support as we look to prepare for the coming season and beyond and we will be doing all we can to work with him to bring our supporters as much success as possible.”