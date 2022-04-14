Mariners boss Nick Montgomery views Aquilina, 21, as the perfect replacement for current right-back Lewis Milller, also 21, who is poised to join Macarthur FC next season.

AQUILINA IN, MILLER ON WAY OUT

Flying full-back Thomas Aquilina is ready to switch from Western Sydney Wanderers to Central Coast Mariners on a two-year deal.

Aquilina, 21, is likely to replace right-back Lewis Miller, who is bound for Macarthur FC next season.

Mariners chiefs believe they can help the youngster fulfil his promise and ultimately land an overseas contract.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Aquilina was late last year linked with a European move.

However, interest from Austria and the Netherlands hasn’t produced a formal approach, leaving the youngster with a fresh start in Gosford to further polish his potential.

Off contract in June, Aquilina - who can operate down both flanks - remains one the A-League Men’s most technical defenders and will be a loss for Western Sydney.

Wanderers, though, have a ready-made replacement in Tate Russell, who has made 15 A-League Men appearances this season to Aquilina’s 17.

Miller, meanwhile, was sent off on Wednesday night as 10-man Central Coast erased a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw with Wanderers.

It’s being mooted he could be joined at Campbelltown Stadium next season by Wellington Phoenix boss Ufuk Talay, the top target of Bulls management if, as expected, current head coach Ante Milicic departs for Europe.

Meanwhile, Wanderers legend Ante Covic is understood to be on his way back to the club as the new football operations manager in place of departing Irishman Gavin Costello.

The former Socceroos goalkeeper was the hero as Wanderers won the 2014 AFC Champions League, and had a brief stint as the club's goalkeeping coach.

