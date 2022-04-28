A day after Scottish Premier League strugglers St Mirren confirmed the signing for next season of midfielder Baccus, FTBL can reveal that defender Philip Cancar has agreed terms with mid-table Livingston.

Wanderers Pair are Scot Free

Western Sydney Wanderers duo Phill ip Cancar and Keanu Baccus are the latest Aussies to land deals in Scotland's top flight.

Midfielder Baccus is heading for St Mirren and central defender Cancar to Livingston.

Tom Rogic, Cameron Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson, Matthew Millar and Ashley Maynard-Brewer are the Aussies currently plying their trade in the Scottish Premiership.

With ex-Wanderers defender Dylan McGowan at newly-promoted Kilmarnock the number of Aussies in the SPL has swelled to eight - and counting.

Baccus, 23, has spent six seasons at Wanderland, amassing 103 A-League appearances - but has been on the wanted list of several overseas clubs over the past two seasons. The midfielder is also an Olyroos player who took part in last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

He has signed a two-year deal with the Buddies, who are five points clear of a relegation playoff with four games left.

Former Sydney FC junior Cancar, 20, has previous overseas experience in Croatia, where the centre-back was on the books of Lokomotiva and NK Dragovoljac.

He has made 12 appearances this season but was frozen out by the Wanderers hierarchy after making it clear he would be departing at season’s end - 16 months after joining the club.

Livingston, once home to Scotland’s Aussie-born striker Lyndon Dykes, sit eighth on the ladder 10 points clear of danger with coach David Martindale believing he can help mould Cancar into another Aussie success story at the club.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.