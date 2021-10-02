The owner of the Perth Glory Tony Sage appeared on SENTrack's TAB Touch Lounge with Declan Kelly and Peter Vlahos on October 2, 2021. Speaking with the two hosts, Sage covered a number of topics regarding his club including the future of Diego Castro with Perth.

The Spaniard had been with Perth for six seasons. He made 147 appearances in purple, finding the back of the net 49 times for the Glory. Many were anticipating the return of the former Johnny Warren medalist for a seventh season.

However, Mr. Sage announced on the program that this would not be occurring:

"We are only allowed to have five visa players.

"We left, as we always do, Diego to make up his mind late. He hasn't trained with the players and he usually doesn't start until six weeks before the season.

"So we waited and waited and waited. When we didn't hear from him, we thought something was up.

"The opportunity to get Daniel (Sturridge) came along, so that does mean that he (Castro) can't fit into our squad for this year.

"It is extremely disappointing the way that it has happened but we did give Diego a couple of months to make up his mind and to come back to the club.

"Unfortunately he didn't and we've got the scoop that every I think other A-League club would be envious of."

Mr. Sage did go onto admit that Castro's lack of commitment opened the door for the recruitment of ex-Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge.

"If Diego had come back to us two or three weeks ago, I don't think Terry (McFlynn) would have been out there looking for another visa player."

The recruitment of Sturridge has been named a major coup by Perth Glory, with some stating it is the A-League's biggest ever marquee signing. His signing has signalled the end of the Castro's Perth Glory career.

As Mr. Sage stated in the interview: "That is one of the biggest disappointments of this."

No news has emerged if Castro is planning to retire from football or if he will seek a playing opportunity elsewhere.