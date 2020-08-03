The Melbourne City captain, frequently tucking into the middle of the park to give his side a numbers advantage in the midfield, played a key role as City announced their championship bonafides with a 2-0 win over Sydney FC on Saturday afternoon.

There was no time for Jamieson to celebrate, however, with the defender then immediately leaving City’s Hunter Valley base to return to Melbourne to be with his heavily pregnant partner for what will be the birth of the couple’s first child.

Wishing @ScottJamieson and his partner the best for the birth of their first child! — Melbourne City FC (at 🏡) (@MelbourneCity) August 3, 2020

The A-League’s resumption has proven a difficult time for Jamieson and his family. One of four City players and staff that lived in one of the original Melbourne hotspot suburbs targeted for restrictions, the 31-year-old was forced to relocate to a hotel to continue to train with his side back in early July.

Though hopeful that a resolution could have potentially been reached that would have allowed him to stay with his partner, further degradation of the situation in Melbourne forced him to relocate with the rest of the squad to Sydney for a two-week quarantine period ahead of their playing resumption.

"We've been through so much over the past couple of weeks as a team and everyone from players and staff have made sacrifices," Jamieson said.

"It's a big decision to leave the squad, but family comes first and I'm looking forward to being there to welcome our first child into the world.

"When the time is right, I'll assess the health of my partner and baby and hopefully be able to return with the squad."

City has just two games remaining on their fixture before the A-League moves into finals mode; set to meet Adelaide United at ANZ Stadium on Tuesday, August 11 and Western United on Wednesday, August 19 at Jubillee Stadium.

Scott Galloway and Nathaniel Atkinson loom as potential replacements on the left side of the City defence, while youth defenders Kerrin Stokes and Mitch Graham have also travelled to NSW with City.

FTBL wishes Jamieson and his wife well for the birth of their first child.