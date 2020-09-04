In a wide-ranging interview with SoccerScen e, where Farina speaks about his "in-limbo" role at Macarthur and the FFA's Starting XI, the former coach took aim at current coaching practices, former and current.

"Before James Johnson was appointed CEO, the people in charge were the wrong fit for the game," he said.

PLUS... Farina slams coaching: 'The game is producing robots' Former Socceroo and Socceroos coach, Frank Farina, has lashed the current coaching curriculum and many of the coaches its producing.

PLUS... Sydney's star striker set to sign for City Football Group's Mumbai City Adam Le Fondre has reportedly agreed terms with Indian Super League giants Mumbai City.

"Also, the Dutch coaches predicted we would see the fruits of their efforts realized in 10-12 years but it hasn't happened.

"The success of the 2006 World Cup squad was the result of the investment in local players from the late 1980's but at the moment our national team resembles nothing."

Farina's criticism comes at an interesting time, as Australians enjoy a golden generation of former players operating as coaches abroad, while the men's national team has failed to produce many stars in recent years.

Farina's a current member of FFA's Starting XI, which are advising the governing body on a path for football going forward. He said he was particularly frustrated with the lack of football experience at the helm of both governance, board and club organizations.

"Regarding this issue, I've had a problem with the coaching curriculum over the past ten years because people are obtaining Pro Diplomas who haven't excelled at a playing level. What's more they're actually getting the jobs.

"It's a bit like a surgeon who gains his qualifications without ever operating. I find the whole thing bizarre and I believe the curriculum in a nutshell is the basis of the problem.

"There are different opinions on coaching but if you don't agree with the curriculum, opportunities are limited.

"The game in this country is producing robots and the fact is, they're aren't enough successful, former players engaged in key coaching roles."

PLUS... Rogic's Qatar move on brink of collapse: Report Tom Rogic is reportedly baulking at the idea of moving to a lesser league, with the Scottish media frenzy surrounding the Socceroos and Celtic playmaker reaching fever pitch.

PLUS... 15 years after Socceroos' EPL golden era, now it's 'Matildas time' Fifteen years after the Socceroos' golden generation made their mark on the Premier League, Australia's top women's footballers are doing the same in the FAWSL.

PLUS... With Matildas gone, W-League's forgotten veterans 'want to mentor the next generation' The Matildas W-League exodus presents an opportunity for the W-League's most underrated veterans to steer the Matildas next generation in the right direction.