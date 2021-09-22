The third Round of 32 match occurred last evening with a clash between Casuarina FC and Queensland Lions FC. Lions FC play in the NPL Queensland while Casuarina FC became the first Northern Territory club to play an away match in the Round of 32.

However, it would be the end of the road for the Darwin based team after they lost the game by a margin of 6-0.

The first Lions goal of the evening came courtesy of Jordan Farina in the twenty-first minute of the game. While Casuarina were able to contain Lions for the rest of the first half, the floodgates opened in the second.

Former A-League striker Jean Carlos Solorzano put in the second goal of the evening in the 48th minute of play. The goal of the game though was provided courtesy of Finn Beakhurst in the 59th minute.

After receiving the ball at the the top of the box he controlled it and then shot a wonderful curling strike into the top of Casuarina's net.

This third goal prompted Casuarina to change their goalkeeper, with Dyan Newall exiting and being replaced by Nelson Nheu in the 62th minute. Nheu, a mango farmer, would go on to make a number of wonderful saves.

Meet Nelson Nheu: Mango farmer by day, goalkeeper by night.



Check out some of his brilliant saves for Casuarina FC!



🎥: @10footballAU #FFACup #MagicOfTheCup pic.twitter.com/cXdOT15NLH — FFA Cup (@FFACup) September 22, 2021

However, it was not enough to stop Lions. Jordan Farina scored his second of the night in the 69th minute to claim his brace. This was followed by goals from Zachary Maltby and Alex Fiechtner in the 73rd and 79th minute respectively.

Casuarina ended up with ten men for the last few minutes when their centre-back Jari van Lingen took down an opponent in the penalty box and got sent off in the 88th minute.

Overall the visitors were largely dominated by Lions for most of the night. The Queensland club kept the northerners to just one shot on goal while they enjoyed eighteen shots on goal themselves. In total Lions controlled seventy-three percent of possession.

Lions FC have now progressed to the Round of 16 of the FFA Cup, making them the third team alongside fellow Queensland clubs Brisbane Roar and Gold Coast Knights to qualify.

Two other matches are currently scheduled in this Round of 32. Floreat Athena meet Adelaide United this Sunday, September 26 while ECU Joondalup face Adelaide Olympic on Wednesday, September 29.

The remaining eleven Round of 32 clashes and the two A-League Round of 32 qualification matches are currently postponed.