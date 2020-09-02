Alen Stajcic's Mariners outfit are clearly in the midst of a major rebuild after announcing some of the club's most accomplished veterans have left.

But with the club's ownership uncertain, who will replace the outgoing fivesome is unclear. With serious cuts - or perhaps a total abolition - of the A-League salary cap impending, the Mariners will likely field a very different side next season.

The club announced the departures of Michael McGlinchey, Milan Duric, Tommy Oar, Jacob Melling, Jair Eduardo Britto da Silva all simultaneously in a very low-key statement on the club website.

Duric will be a huge loss given his prolific goalscoring for the Gosford club, but Melling and McGlinchey in particular will feel hard done by after their distinguished years of service for the club.

Oar is expected to join A-League club Macarthur Bulls at the start of next season.

"The club would like to thank them for their contributions throughout their time with the Central Coast Mariners," the Mariners said.

"Negotiations continue with a number of players and the club will provide further information regarding them when appropriate."