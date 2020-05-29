Halted in March as part of the nationwide suspension of community and grassroots football, football in the West will return in two stages, with MiniRoos, Junior Girls and Boys Leagues, Amateur, Metropolitan and Masters Leagues, State League Women, and NPL Juniors all set to resume their seasons on June 21.

Those seasons will then continue until October 4, with the federation indicating in their release that there will be no breaks for school holidays due to the truncated nature of the season.

From July 4, WA’s men’s and women’s NPL – 2020 marking the first year WA will stage the latter – and men’s state league competitions will return to action, with those seasons set to conclude with a grand final staged on the weekend of October 10/11.

Save the date and start the countdown – @FootballWest is thrilled to announce the 2020 season will return on Sunday, 21 June, subject to the easing of the WA Government restrictions.



— Football West (@FootballWest) May 29, 2020

The announcement, however, does come with the caveat that these dates are dependent upon the WA State Government of Mark McGowan easing COVID-19 related restrictions, which Football West have indicated they believe will soon be forthcoming.

“There are still challenges ahead, for the clubs and associations and for Football West,” the federation’s statement read.

“An ongoing issue for some clubs is gaining access to their home ground and Football West continues to work with local governments to resolve this matter.

“Football West is also working with FFA, Federal, State and Local Governments with regards to other measures that can reduce the burden on football community through the competition season.”

Due to the extraordinary circumstances enforced upon clubs in the face of COVID-19, a moratorium on promotion and relegation has been instituted across the league structure for 2020, while Football West has said there will be no cup competitions.

Like other Member Federations around the country, Football West have been hit hard with by the pandemic-enforced suspension activities, with longstanding Technical Director Cris Ola amongst those made redundant in recent months.