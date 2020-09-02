Austin, who is reportedly clubless after only recently leaving Scottish club Partick Thistle, is now a partnered streamer on videogame streaming service Twitch.

Austin recently partnered ATP world number 40 Nick Kyrigos on the platform playing Call of Duty as part of a special event.

Twitch is one of the most popular websites in the world, with the highest-paid videogame streamers earning huge revenue each year.

With Thistle's relegation from the Scottish championship to the country's third division, it remains unclear whether Austin is now looking to return to Australia, remain abroad, or perhaps even pursue a career in professional videogaming entirely.