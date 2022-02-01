VfB Stuttgart striker Alou Kuol will spend the remainder of the 2021-22 season with 2. Bundesliga side SV Sandhausen. The former A-League striker has been loaned to the club after an impressive start for Stuttgart's second team.

Alou Kuol loan

Alou Kuol joined VfB Stuttgart ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 21-year old has played for the club's second team in the German third division.

He will now join 2. Bundesliga side SV Sandhausen until the end of 2021-22.

The 21-year old Kuol made the move to Germany ahead of this 2021-22 Bundesliga season. The attacker had made 30 A-League appearances for the Central Coast Mariners in the two A-League seasons prior to his European move.

Since arriving in Germany he has played exclusively for the Stuttgart II, VfB's U21 side, in the Regionalliga Südwest the third division of German football. With 19 Regionalliga South-west appearances and 7 goals under his belt, Stuttgart are now sending their striker up one division to the 2. Bundesliga.

Speaking upon the loan deal, Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat stated:

“Since his move from Australia in the summer, Alou has given a very good account of himself both in training sessions and in our U21s’ matches.

"The move to 2. Bundesliga is absolutely the right challenge for Alou now and makes a lot of sense for his continued development.”

SV Sandhausen's sporting director Mikayil Kabaca echoed Mislintat's statements, expressing his counterpart's statements:

"Alou made a highly motivated impression right from the start, given the opportunity to prove himself at SV Sandhausen," stated Kabaca

"My thanks go to VfB Stuttgart, who agreed to loan Alou until the end of the season. With his carefree attitude, he will provide a breath of fresh air.”

Kuol also spoke upon his move to the German side:

"I am very grateful to SV Sandhausen that I have the opportunity to play in the second division.

"I want to prove myself here and help the club achieve its sporting goals."

The Sudanese-born Australian has been loaned to SV Sandhausen until the end of the 2021-22 2. Bundesliga season. He is contracted to Stuttgart until 2025.

SV Sandhausen are currently 16th out of 18 teams in the Bundesliga 2. An Aussie on Aussie match-up could occur in April, when the club will face Jakson Irvine's St Pauli.

Kuol's younger brother Garang currently plays for the A-League's Central Coast Mariners. The 17-year old has made two FFA Cup appearances this season for the club, scoring a goal in the process.

