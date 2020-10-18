Prso joins Osijek from Slovenian giants NK Olimpija Ljubljana, where he'll begin with the club's reserves, after impressing during his Young Socceroos debut earlier this season.

The highly-rated Prso is a product of both the Dinamo Zagreb and Bayern Munich academy systems, and joins the Croatian third-placed club with a pedigreed history of producing dynamic young players.

The club are the third-highest supported club in Croatia and one of just four to never be relegated from the top flight.

Prso is a cousin of legendary Croatian Dado Prso, who was a three-time Croatian player of the year, 36-cap international and Champions League runner-up with Monaco.