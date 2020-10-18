Young Socceroo and 20-year-old Aussie midfielder Luka Prso has joined one of Croatia's biggest clubs, NK Osijek.
Prso joins Osijek from Slovenian giants NK Olimpija Ljubljana, where he'll begin with the club's reserves, after impressing during his Young Socceroos debut earlier this season.
The highly-rated Prso is a product of both the Dinamo Zagreb and Bayern Munich academy systems, and joins the Croatian third-placed club with a pedigreed history of producing dynamic young players.
The club are the third-highest supported club in Croatia and one of just four to never be relegated from the top flight.
Prso is a cousin of legendary Croatian Dado Prso, who was a three-time Croatian player of the year, 36-cap international and Champions League runner-up with Monaco.
