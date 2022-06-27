Brisbane Roar have made their third signing of the off-season, with former English Premier League player Charlie Austin joining the A-League club.

With this signing, Roar have acquired a striker with more than a decade of professional experience in England's top football ranks. The 32-year old striker departed Queens Park Rangers at the end of this season after the expiration of his contract, joining the A-League side as a free agent.

Austin had spent the last two season with QPR in the Championship, his second spell with the club. He joined them after two seasons with then-Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

Prior to that he had spent three seasons with Southampton, three seasons with QPR and three seasons with Burnley, whom Austin had joined from his first professional side Swindon Town.

Austin has more than 300 appearances in all competitions over the last 13 years of play, with 173 goals to his name. He had been called into the England camp in 2015, but never received a senior international cap.

"I'm delighted to be joining Brisbane Roar," said Austin upon signing

"To play abroad is something I've always wanted to do and when the opportunity came up to join this club I was looking to explore it.

"I met the gaffer Warren in London and he sold me the project of the football club and it was one I was excited about!

"I want to help the club get back into the top six and on a personal note score as many goals as possible."

He is the third player signing for Roar this year. 20-year old defender Anton Mlinarić made his loan deal with Brisbane a permanent one. The former Joeys player signed a new contract last month.

This was followed by the re-signing of a long term deal by Henry Hore. The 22-year old had returned to Roar, with whom he had played in their Youth teams, ahead of last season. Nicholas Olsen, Alex Parsons and Ryo Wada have all departed the club.

